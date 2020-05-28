Nepal records 114 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 27 (ANI): Nepal in the last 24 hours recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day rise which takes the country's total count of corona patients to 886, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported from 10 different districts of the Himalayan nation, said Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Jhapa district has reported 17 cases, Saptari 11, Makwanpur one, Rautahat 36, Baglung six, Rukum East three, Dang 15, Banke 16, Siraha two, while Bara district reported seven new cases of COVID-19.

A total of 183 people have successfully recovered and have been discharged from the medical facilities in the nation.

Province No. 5 of the Himalayan Nation has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 365 cases registered till date. It is followed by Province No. 2 with 324 cases, Province No. 1 with 103 cases, Bagmati with 39 cases, Karnali with 25 cases, Sudurpaschim with 17 cases and Gandaki has 13 cases. (ANI)

