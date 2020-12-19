Nepal records 710 new COVID-19 cases, active count at 8,840

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 19 (ANI): Nepal on Saturday recorded 710 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide caseload to 253,184.

Citing the Ministry of Health and Population, Khabarhub reported 8,840 active cases across the country.



Altogether 1,175 infected people got recovery from the virus infection in the past 24 hours, it further reported.

Overall 242,567 people have recovered from the deadly virus across the country.

Moreover, 12 fatalities due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, hitting the total COVID-19 related deaths to 1,777, Khabarhub reported. (ANI)

