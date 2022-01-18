Nepal records all time high 10,258 fresh cases of COVID-19

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 18 (ANI): Nepal on Tuesday recorded the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic registering 10,258 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Out of confirmed cases today, 8,730 were detected through the RT-PCR method and 1,528 from the antigen method.

Earlier during the first wave, Nepal had recorded 5,743 coronavirus cases on October 21, 2020. During the second wave, it shot up to 9,483 on May 11, 2021, the highest single-day rise of then.

Out of the samples tested in the last 24 hours, about 45 per cent of the samples has tested positive against the contagion, data from the Health Ministry showed.

Along with this, the statistics of the Ministry showed that infection has increased by multiple folds in the past one week alone.

The positivity rate of the Himalayan Nation as of Tuesday stands at 44.94 per cent on the basis of the daily tests performed in a single day. Within the last week, Nepal has increased its daily Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test by 31.43 per cent which is increasing by about 4 per cent on daily basis.

Upon analyzing the data of the Health Ministry, out of one thousand samples that undergo the test on a daily basis 386 have been turning out positive while it stood at 59.

In Kathmandu alone, 4,004 new COVID-19 positive patients have been registered while Lalitpur recorded 975 and Bhaktapur recorded 570 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there was one coronavirus-related death reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the country is 11,624 to date.

There are 39,044 active cases Tuesday against 30,877 active cases on Monday. In the past 24-hour period, 547 infected patients recovered, the Ministry announced. (ANI)