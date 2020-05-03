Nepal records highest single-day spike of 16 new cases, tally jumps to 75

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 3 (ANI): Nepal recorded its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the infection confirmed in 16 people in Banke and Parsa districts, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed.

Sameer Kumar Adhikari, deputy spokesperson at the ministry, said 15 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nepalgunj, Banke, and one case was confirmed in Birgunj, Parsa, Kathmandu Post reported.

According to the latest tally, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 75. Sixteen of the patients have recovered so far.

Adhikari said all of Sunday's cases were confirmed by Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj.

The hospital's lab had tested the nasal and throat specimens of the patients to confirm the infection.

"In case of the infected people in Nepalgunj, the patients are from wards 5, 7 and 9 of the city," Adhikari said.

"All new cases were detected based on the contact tracing of an earlier patient," he added.

Following the detection, the infected patients were sent to an isolation facility set up at Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital in Khajura, Banke. (ANI)

