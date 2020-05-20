Nepal registers 3rd death due to covid-19

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 20 (ANI): Nepal on Wednesday reported the third death due to COVID-19 in its outer Terai region.

"A patient kept on ventilator at Crimson Hospital in Rupandehi has passed away. He is the third COVID-19 fatality," Sudarshan Baral, Minister for Social Development, Province 5 informed ANI over the phone.

According to local media reports, the 41-year-old male patient was confirmed positive for the virus on Monday by a Bhairahawa-based provincial lab.

Earlier, a 29-year-old woman from Sindhupalchowk and a 25-year-old youth from Narainapur-5, Banke also died of the disease on May 16 and 17 respectively. (ANI)

