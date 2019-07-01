CPN leader Netra Bikram Chand (File photo)
CPN leader Netra Bikram Chand (File photo)

Nepal: Reinforcements sent to Sankhuwasabha after gunfight with CPN

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:07 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 1 (ANI): Additional security personnel have been deployed after cadres of Netra Bikram Chand led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) and the police engaged in a gunfight in the Nepali district of Sankhuwasabha on Monday.
"Two teams comprising 25 each from Nepal Police and Armed Police Force has been sent to Sankhuwasabha by Nepal Army chopper this afternoon," Superintendent of Nepal Police, Ramesh Thapa, told ANI.
"They were sent through MI-17 of Nepal Army. The attackers fled the spot after police fired back in response to the firing," he added.
Sankhuwasabha's Chief District Officer Jeevan Prasad Dulal also confirmed to ANI that the police fired back in retaliation on Chand's party cadres, who were around 25, while the security personnel were 19. The firing was reported in Silichong Village Council-1, he added.
Security has been beefed up in the mountainous district that borders China after reports stated that the banned political party had its base there.
In a meeting on March 12, the Nepali Cabinet unanimously decided to ban the Chand-led CPN.
The party has been blamed for extortion, vandalising public and private properties and bomb explosions around the country.
On May 26, a series of bomb blasts were reported in Kathmandu killing at least three people that was later claimed by the CPN. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:33 IST

Iran breaches enriched uranium limit under nuclear deal: Reports

Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI): Iran has exceeded the 300-kilogram limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium set under a 2015 nuclear deal, state media reported on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:57 IST

Sri Lanka: 10 fundamental rights petitions filed in SC against...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 1 (ANI): Ten fundamental rights petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court here against the Sri Lankan government's decision to implement death penalty in the nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:17 IST

North Korea terms Kim-Trump meeting as 'historic'

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 1 (ANI): North Korea on Monday termed the meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump at Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as "historic".

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:43 IST

Pakistan hands over list of 261 Indian prisoners

Islamabad (Pakistan), July 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners languishing in its jails to Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:13 IST

Syria: 4 killed, 7 injured in Israeli attack

Damascus [Israel], July 1 (ANI): At least four civilians were killed and seven others suffered injuries in an Israeli attack in Damascus, claimed Syrian state media on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:36 IST

Amid high tensions, mass pro-democracy march begins

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Amid high tensions, the mass pro-democracy march commenced on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, from the United Kingdom to China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:53 IST

Kabul: 68 wounded in blast triggered by Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 01 (ANI): At least 68 people suffered injuries in an explosion that rocked the city of Kabul on Monday, said the Public Health Ministry's spokesman Wahidullah Mayar. The attack was carried out by the Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:19 IST

Kamala Harris danced at pride parade in San Francisco

San Francisco [US], July 1 (ANI): US Senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris joined the large crowd and danced at the San Francisco's Pride parade.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:50 IST

After Kabul blast, terrorists, security forces engage in gunfight

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): An exchange of fire between two terrorists and Afghan Security forces broke out after the explosion in Kabul city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:23 IST

Explosions near US embassy in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): An explosion was reported near the US Embassy here sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:01 IST

US underestimating Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Pentagon white paper

Washington [US], Jul 1 (ANI): The US is underestimating the scope of "hybrid warfare" being waged by Russia to undermine democracies in Europe, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America, a Pentagon white paper has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:45 IST

Hong Kong protests: Early clashes witnessed between police and...

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Clashes broke out between Hong Kong Police and anti-government demonstrators on Monday morning ahead of what is expected to be a massive pro-democracy rally on the 22nd anniversary of city's handover from British rule to China.

Read More
iocl