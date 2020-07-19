Nepal reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, infection count at 17,658

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 17,658 in Nepal after 156 new infections were reported on Sunday, stated the country's Ministry of Health and Population.

As many as 58 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19 in the past day. With the recent additions, a total number of recoveries in the country has reached 11,695, The Himalayan Times reported.

As of today, there are 5,923 active cases of infection across the country.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 40. (ANI)

