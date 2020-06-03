Nepal reports 201 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 03 (ANI): Nepal has reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of positive cases to 2,300.

The country has also registered one death in the last 24 hours.

Bikash Devkota, Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population of the Himalayan Nation confirmed the new cases in 28 districts during a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

Out of the new infected cases, 179 are males while 22 are females. A total of 2,130 males has been infected with the virus while the number of females infected stands at 170.

"The contagion now has spread to 64 districts as some new districts has reported the infection today," Devkota said.

Along with the surge in cases, Nepal has reported a new death in Kathmandu. The deceased has been identified as a 76-year-old male who breathed his last on Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry.

The deceased was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in capital Kathmandu after being transferred from Sinamangal based Kathmandu Medical College. (ANI)

