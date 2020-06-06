Nepal reports 323 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total count spikes to 3,235

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 6 (ANI): Nepal reported 323 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 3,235, said the Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday.

Of 323 new cases, 286 are males and 37 are females. Till now, a total of 3,003 males and 232 females have been infected with the virus, reported The Himalayan Times.

Dr Bikash Devkota, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed the single-day rise of death in the Himalayan nation during a daily press briefing.

Giving an update on the number of deaths due to coronavirus, the Health Ministry tweeted: "Two deaths related to COVID-19 recorded in Nepal today; death toll now stands at 13."

"Casualties have been reported from Dolpa -- a 58-year-old male and a 55-year-old female from Dhangadhi district. Their corona infection was confirmed after the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was performed," said Dr Devkota.

The infection has spread to 70 districts in the country.

As many as 249 cases have been found in 12 districts of Province 1; 1,077 cases in eight districts of Province 2; and 90 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.

Likewise, 73 cases have been reported in nine districts of Gandaki Province; 1,061 cases in 11 districts of Province 5; 579 cases in nine districts of Karnali Province; and 106 cases in nine districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

After 32 people got discharged on Saturday, the total number of recoveries so far stands at 365 including 299 males and 66 females.

The total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 67,59,210 and 3,95,331 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

