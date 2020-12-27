Nepal reports 481 new COVID-19 cases, tally hits 2,58,181

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 27 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday reported 481 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the nationwide tally of infection has reached 258,181.



According to Himalayan Times, six persons succumbed to the virus across the country hitting the total COVID-19 related deaths to 1,825.

Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 case total has surpassed 80 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from various sources including local authorities and media outlets. (ANI)

