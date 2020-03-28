Nepal reports 5th COVID-19 case

Bharatpur [Nepal], Mar 28 (ANI): Nepal has reported the fifth case of COVID-19 infection as a Nepali national who came from Europe tested positive for the virus, an official from the Health Ministry confirmed.

"She had arrived Kathmandu on the Qatar Airways flight (QR 652) on March 17 from Qatar which was her transit. She originally started from Belgium. This is the fifth case and like the last case has been traced outside Kathmandu valley," Dr Bikash Devkota, one of the spokesperson at the ministry confirmed ANI.

A 22-year old female who returned back to Nepal from Belgium via Qatar is said to have traveled in QR 652, Qatar Airways, the same flight where a passenger previously tested positive for the virus traveled.

"Process to bring the infected one to capital Kathmandu is underway. She is currently residing in Baglung District," Dr. Devkota added.

Nepal, to date, has tested 802 samples out of which 797 has been tested negative with 5 positive. Out of the 5 confirmed cases, four are kept under isolation while the first case of infection reported in January has recovered. (ANI)

