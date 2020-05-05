Nepal reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 82

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 (ANI): As many as seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nepal on Tuesday morning, taking the countrywide tally to 82.

The new cases were detected in Nepalgunj sub-metropolitan city of Banke district, which has emerged as the virus hotspot in the Himalayan nation.

"The new updated figures of Nepal's COVID-19 confirmed cases has risen to 82. While undergoing test at Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj, seven new samples tested positive for the virus. The residents of Nepalgunj-08 are male and aged 22, 30 and 40, whereas the remaining cases are of female persons aged nine, 32, 34 and 55," Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, Assistant Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population said in a release.

Nepalgunj on Sunday alone reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, a single day rise in Nepal. As per the data from the Ministry of Health, Nepalgunj alone has 23 active cases, which is the highest in comparison to other districts.

In view of the rising number of cases in Nepalganj sub-metropolitan city, the district administration office of Banke has imposed complete restrictions for three days starting from 11 am today.

Nepal has so far not reported any casualties due to COVID-19 while 16 people have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

