Nepal reports first COVID-19 death

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 16 (ANI): Nepal reported the first death due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country on Saturday.

According to Kathmandu Post, which has cited an official statement, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that a 29-year-old postpartum woman from Sindhupalchowk district died of this deadly virus on Thursday.

She breathed her last on the way to Dhulikhel Hospital, the ministry added.

"A detailed investigation and a series of tests show that this is the first death due to COVID-19 in the country," reads the statement issued by Sameer Kumar Adhikari, Deputy Spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

The 29-year-old woman from Barhabise in Sindhupalchok had given birth through normal delivery on May 6 at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. She was discharged on May 7, as the health condition of both the baby and the mother was normal. The woman had subsequently returned to her village in Sindhupalchok.

According to the Health Ministry's statement, the woman reported a fever and respiratory difficulties shortly after returning home and was treated at the local health centre. After her condition worsened, she was referred to the Dhulikhel Hospital on May 14. She died on way to the hospital.

According to a doctor at Dhulikhel Hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. But since she had presented a fever and respiratory problems, which are symptoms of COVID-19, the hospital conducted a polymerase chain reaction test on her nasal and throat swabs, which proved positive.

The Health Ministry had later conducted the test again at the National Public Health Laboratory, whose results were positive again.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has confirmed two other cases of this deadly disease. Two men -- aged 20 and 65 -- have contracted the virus. Both of them are from Dhanusha district.

As of Saturday night, 281 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, including one death. (ANI)

