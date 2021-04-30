Nepal reports highest daily deaths from COVID-19 with 35 fatalities

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 30 (ANI): Nepal reported the record high deaths in a single day from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday with 35 people succumbed to the infection, as the new pandemic wave continues to rage in the country.

Nepal's death count from the coronavirus has reached 3,246, the Himalayan Times reported.

On the same day, a high number of new cases, 4,831 infections, were added to the national tally from across the country. With this, Nepal's infection count has stepped on 3,17,530.



As of today, 2,80,167 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate from the disease stands at 88.2 per cent. Nepal's active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 34,117.

The Nepal government said the new wave has also proved to be more infectious and dangerous.

"The new wave has also proved to be more infectious and dangerous and many people need to be hospitalized compared to the first wave," Sher Bahadur Pun, chief of the Clinical Research Unit at Kathmandu-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, told Xinhua on Thursday.

Nepal's capital Kathmandu and other main cities in the Himalayan nation have entered a lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, officials said.

A prohibitory order has come into effect in the Nepali capital Kathmandu along with adjoining districts. (ANI)

