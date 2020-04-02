Nepal reports sixth positive case of coronavirus

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 2 (ANI): Nepal on Thursday reported the sixth positive case of coronavirus according to the Himalayan nation's Health Ministry.

The Himalayan Times, citing Madhav Prasad Tiwari, press coordinator of the Health Minister, said the sixth patient is a female from Baglung.

She arrived in Kathmandu on the QR 652 flight of Qatar Airlines from Doha on March 17.

She shared the flight with two persons who had been infected with the coronavirus.

Out of six people tested positive, five are active cases while one person who had contracted the disease in January has already recovered.

The lockdown imposed in Nepal in the backdrop of COVID-19 had been extended till April 7.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Sunday. (ANI)

