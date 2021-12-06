Nepal reports two cases of 'Omicron' coronavirus variant

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 6 (ANI): Nepal on Monday reported two cases of the new 'Omicron' coronavirus strain in the country.

According to Ministry of Health and Population sources, a 66-year-old foreigner and a 71-year old man who came with him from South Africa have tested positive Omicron variant, Khabarhub reported.

Krishna Prasad Poudel, the spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, informed that both infected are in home isolation. Both of the infected are foreign nationals.



"After the gene sequencing at the National Public Health Laboratory, both of them tested positive," Khabarhub quoted Spokesperson Poudel as saying.

The Ministry had sent the samples collected from the suspected two people for gene sequencing which were identified as Omicron variant on Sunday evening, Khabarhub further reported.

WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Following the reports about the new variant, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have restricted travel from several southern African nations over the health concerns. (ANI)

