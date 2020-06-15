Nepal resumes its visa services after lockdown relaxation

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 15 (ANI): After the Nepal government eased its nationwide lockdown, which was imposed in view of rising number of coronavirus cases, the immigration department on Monday has announced that visa services have now been resumed.

"As per the decision of the Government of Nepal to ease the nationwide lockdown, the Department of Immigration, Kathmandu, will resume visa and other services," The Himalayan Post quoted the department's press statement as saying.

However, the services will be continued in a controlled manner and as per the newly issued guidelines. (ANI)

