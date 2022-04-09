Nepal rolls out anti-Typhoid vaccine for population below 15 years

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 8 (ANI): Nepal has launched a new vaccine campaign introducing Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) into the routine immunization program targeting populations between 15 months to 15 years.

The inoculation drive against the Typhoid started in support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other partners including India.

"Now the anti-typhoid vaccine are being rolled out across the nation. This campaign solely aims to protect children from typhoid as pollution is increasing along with contamination. These vaccines are now being provided by the Indian Government as assistance. This campaign started from April 8 and would run till May 1, 2022. The government has aimed to cover all the eligible children during this drive, not letting a single to be missed. Those between the age of 15 months to 15 years are being inoculated in this drive," Laxmi Manandhar, one of the health staff deployed by the Nepal Government told ANI.

The three-week campaign, which will run from April 8 to May 1, 2022, aims to reach all children aged between 15 months and 15 years to quickly achieve wider protection from typhoid, increase the impact of the vaccine introduction and combat the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

Over 50,000 vaccination sites have been established across rural and urban settings in the country, including schools. Immediately following the campaign, TCV will be introduced into the routine immunization schedule, and will be regularly administered to children at 15 months of age, stated a joint press release issued by partner organizations, Gavi, WHO and UNICEF.

The campaign aims to reach 95% coverage of nearly 7.5 million children with the typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) and simultaneously identify 'zero-dose' children and those that have missed other routine vaccines.



Nepal is a typhoid-endemic country and is estimated to have one of the highest burdens of typhoid in the world. The nationwide introduction means children in the country under the age of 15 years will now be able to access the vaccine free of charge.

"With this vaccine, I hope the children won't fall sick that quickly as before. I expect it to create immunity bolster their system so that they don't fall sick easily," Kamala Panta, a local denizen told ANI after having her child vaccinated.

The TCV campaign will also strengthen and promote routine immunization in Nepal by identifying children aged 15 to 23 months that have missed other routine vaccines, and make sure they are able to access these vaccines and become fully immunized and protected, stated the release.

Based on lessons learned during the successful Measles Rubella Campaign in 2020, the TCV campaign will also be used to identify zero-dose children - children who haven't received a single dose of the basic diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis-containing vaccines (DTP) vaccine. Zero-dose children face multiple deprivations and are markers of acute inequities.

Children out of school will be identified through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and caregivers will be educated and informed about where to go for routine immunization through the support of local leadership and health workers. Good hygiene behavior will also be promoted throughout the campaign to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Nepal is the fourth country supported by Gavi to introduce TCV into its routine immunization program. Pakistan, Liberia and Zimbabwe have all introduced the vaccine, with support from Gavi and partners including UNICEF.

The Global Burden of Disease study estimated that in 2019, there were at least 82,449 typhoid cases and 919 typhoid deaths in Nepal. (ANI)

