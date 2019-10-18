Nepal SC directs Govt to make public Lal Commission Report

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 17 (ANI): Nepal's Supreme Court (SC) has directed the government to make public the Lal Commission report that was formed to investigate atrocities during movement in Southern Plains in the year 2015.

A joint bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and Justice Sapana Malla Pradhan on Thursday ordered the government to make public the report prepared by the commission formed under former SC Justice Girish Chandra Lal.

A year ago, advocate Shashidhar Pandey had moved the Supreme Court demanding the report that was submitted in 2017 be put in public domain.

The commission had submitted the report, probing into the incidents of killings, torture and violent activities, to the then Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

On September 18, 2016, the government formed the commission to identify human rights violation.

The Nepal">Rashtriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP-N) in April obstructed the proceedings of the Lower House demanding the report be made public. Law Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal had told the House then that the report would soon be made public. (ANI)

