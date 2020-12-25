Nepal SC issues show cause notice against govt over dissolving Parliament

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 25 (ANI): Nepal Supreme Court on Friday issued order to show cause against the government over Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the Parliament.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had sent to the Constitutional Bench writ petitions against President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's decision to dissolve the Parliament.

This comes after the bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana heard writ petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives.



A total of 12 writ petitions have been filed in the Apex Court challenging the dissolution of the Lower House.

Bhandari on Sunday dissolved the Lower House on Oli's recommendation. The move has invited 12 petitions, claiming it to be "unconstitutional".

Seven Cabinet Ministers had submitted their resignations after the Parliament dissolution was ratified by the President.

Meanwhile, both the Opposition and the factions of the ruling party had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the Parliament, deeming it unconstitutional.

Oli has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal. Apart from the political sides of things, Dahal on Tuesday had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Nepal caretaker Oli's move to dissolve the Parliament. (ANI)

