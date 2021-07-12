Nepal SC reinstates dissolved House of Representatives

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 12 (ANI): Nepal's Supreme Court has reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives.

As several writ petitions had been filed against caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move, the court had decided to issue a verdict on the petition filed by the main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.



A total of 30 writ petitions had been filed against the dissolution. As many as 146 lawmakers of the House of Representatives including Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepali Congress (NC) had filed writ petitions demanding the reinstatement of the House and appointment of Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Chief Justice Rana formed a five-member constitutional bench to hear the petition.

The bench headed by him included Justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Aananda Mohan Bhattarai. (ANI)

