Nepal SC summons PM Oli within seven days with written response in contempt of court case

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 29 (ANI): Nepal Supreme Court on Thursday summoned Caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in person within seven days with a written response on why he should not be punished for contempt of court.

"Single Bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma ordered PM Oli to appear before the court in the contempt of court cases over his comments over a senior advocate and subsequent comments about the sub-judicial case of House dissolution," Devendra Dhakal, Assistant Spokesperson of the Supreme Court confirmed to ANI.

"Seven days period excluding the time needed for transportation, to appear before the court has been given by the bench," Dhakal added.

Two advocates have had filed separate cases of "Contempt of Court" against Oli on Tuesday over his remarks on the Parliament dissolution case which is undergoing discussion at the court along with subsequent comment over a Senior Advocate.

Advocates Kumar Sharma Acharya and Kanchan Krishna Neupane had filed the cases against Oli who is functioning as a "Caretaker Prime Minister" after dissolving lower house and calling fresh elections, before schedule.



Advocates have claimed that Oli tried to influence the court and made disparaging remarks against legal practitioners. In an event on January 22, Oli during his address at a local gathering claimed that parliament dissolution has been made over time in Nepali history and there is no provision to restore the house.

While defending himself over the issue which now is undergoing discussion at court, Oli took a jibe at a senior advocate and former Chairman of Nepal Bar Association- Krishna Prasad Bhandari calling him a "grandfather" lawyer and asked petitioners not to trouble him.

Oli further attacked Bhandari calling his presence at the Supreme Court as "farce". The former Chair and senior advocate- Krishna Prasad Bhandari earlier in the week while taking part in the discussion have had termed the latest move of Oli as unconstitutional.

The duo petitioners who have lodged a case against Oli in the Supreme Court has claimed the statement by Oli has evoked Article 128 (4) of the constitution.

The article in the Constitution of Nepal states, "All must abide by any interpretation of the constitution or a law made by or any legal principle laid by the Supreme Court in the course of trying a lawsuit. If anyone makes obstruction in the dispensation of justice by, or disregard any order or judgment handed down by, it or any of its subordinate courts, the Supreme Court may, in accordance with the law, initiate proceedings and impose punishment for contempt."

Over a dozen writ petitions have been lodged against Oli after he recommended the President to dissolve the lower house for failing to get an absolute majority in the parliament. Verdict over cases is expected to be announced next month. (ANI)

