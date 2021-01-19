Nepal SC to continue hearing on dissolution of Parliament tomorrow

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 19 (ANI): Nepal's Supreme Court will continue the hearing on Wednesday on writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The case is being heard by a five-member Constitutional Bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana.

According to Khabarhub, more than a dozen writ petitions have been registered at the apex court against the dissolution of the lower house. The participating lawyers had argued on the constitution doesn't have a provision for the dissolution of Parliament on Tuesday's hearing.



Advocates Shiva Kumar Yadav, Sher Bahadur Dhungana, Harka Bahadur Rawal, Rudra Sharma, and Chandrakant Gyawali have debated on behalf of the writ petitioner and alleged that PM Oli had dissolved the HoR to save his post. They further added that there was no alternative other than to reinstate the lower house of the Parliament, Khabarhub reported.

However, the Bench hearing the petition will give a final verdict on the issue of whether the dissolution was in line with the constitution or not. It is believed that this case will take the whole of February to reach a verdict.

This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recommendation on December 20.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule. (ANI)

