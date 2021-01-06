Nepal SC to hear writ petitions against Parliament dissolution today

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court (SC) of Nepal on Wednesday will hear the 13 writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers and the Speaker of the House of Representatives have registered their written responses in the court as per the SC's order issued on December 25, Khabarhub reported.

A five-member Constitutional Bench of the SC led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana will hear the writ petitions filed against the government's move to dissolve the HoR.



The Bench hearing the petition will give a final verdict on the issue whether the HoR dissolution was in line with the constitution or not, Khabarhub reported.

This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recommendation on December 20.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule. (ANI)

