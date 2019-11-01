Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurates a school building in Nepal's Darchula district on Friday
Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurates a school building in Nepal's Darchula district on Friday

Nepal: School building built with India's assistance inaugurated

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:21 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Friday inaugurated a school building constructed with India's assistance in Nepal's western district of Darchula.
The new building of Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School, which is located in Khalanga municipality, has been built with Indian government's grant of NPR 30 million. The two-storey building comprises of 13 classroom, a meeting hall, and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on both the floors, as per a release by Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
Established in 1960, Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School is an educational institution of repute located at Khalanga Village Development Committee (VDC) in Darchula District of Sudurpashchim Pradesh province. The school is affiliated to National Examinations Board (NEB) and has over 2000 students, about 50% of whom are girls.
The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students. The Indian government is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Nepalese government in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education, the release read.
Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Upendra Yadav, Member of Parliament from Darchula district Dilendra Prasad Badu, Mayor of Mahakali Municipality Hansraj Bhatt, Chief of District Coordination Committee, Darchula Karbir Singh Karki, along with the community leaders were present at the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Germal Chancellor Merkel meets President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:31 IST

India, Germany sign over 20 MoUs in fields of AI, education,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday signed over 20 agreements including several in the form of Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime technology among others following talks between Prime Minister Narend

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:23 IST

Root out terror safe havens and infrastructure: Modi, Merkel...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday called upon the international community to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, as well as halting their cross border movements.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:53 IST

Merkel lauds India for its initiatives in the field of renewable energy

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday lauded India for its work in the field of renewable energy and said Berlin intends to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection including waste management and availability of pure water.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:11 IST

India, Germany to work very closely on sustainable development,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): India and Germany intend to "work very closely" on sustainable development and climate protection, said Chancellor Angela Merkel here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:29 IST

New Delhi: Jaishankar meet his German counterpart

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Mass and affirmed New Delhi and Berlin shared a commitment to multilateralism.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:13 IST

Seven South Korean nationals missing after helicopter crash in...

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 1 (ANI): A search operation for seven South Korean citizens is underway on Friday as a helicopter carrying them crashed off the coast of the disputed Liancourt Rocks archipelago in the Sea of Japan, media reported, citing South Korean fire authorities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:32 IST

India, Germany hold delegation level talks

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday held delegation level talks at Hyderabad House here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:19 IST

Bangkok: Piyush Goyal meets Chinese commerce vice-minister,...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 1 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Thailand and discussed a host of trade-related issues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:15 IST

Rajnath Singh leaves for Tashkent to attend SCO summit

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday embarked for a two-day visit to Tashkent to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:36 IST

German Chancellor pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. Merkel is in Delhi for the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:01 IST

Germany, India linked by 'very close ties': Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said her country and India are linked by very close ties. The leader made the remarks after being accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on Friday.

Read More
iocl