Nepal seeks India's help to strengthen its hydropower sector

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Nepal has sought India's help to strengthen its hydropower sector as the Himalayan nation wants to increase its power generation capacity, Union Power Minister RK Singh said on Tuesday.

A discussion in this regard was held between Singh and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the former's visit to the country.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Nepal wants to increase its power generation capacity. A discussion in this regard was held where the Nepal side sought India's help in the hydropower sector. India agreed to work as partners with Nepal to set up hydropower projects."

The minister noted that India currently supplies an estimated 600 megawatt of power to Nepal which serves as 50 per cent of the country's power consumption. (ANI)