A suicide abetment case was lodged at the District Court in Chitwan on Sunday against Lamicchane, Yubaraj Kandel and Ashmita Karki.
Nepal: Supporters of local TV host clash with police in Chitwan

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:21 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 26 (ANI): Clash erupted with the police after supporters of a television show host started vandalising public vehicles in Chitwan district on Monday.
"Two shells of tear-gas were also fired to contain the situation. Demonstrators started vandalising the vehicles parked outside the prohibited zone. So, we had to use force which resulted in clashes," Chief District Officer of Chitwan Jitendra Basnet told ANI over the phone.
"We also have arrested some people during the clash. This is the second day of the clash and it has become more violent," he added.
Chitwan has witnessed massive protest in recent days with the arrest of TV Show host Rabi Lamicchane for his alleged role in abetting the suicide of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini.
Lamichhane is the host of a programme entitled "Sidha Kura Janata Sanga" that is aired on local news channel 'News24', while Kandel is also a journalist. Karki has been identified as a working nurse.
Earlier, journalist Shalikram Pudasaini, associated with Mountain Television, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a local hotel in Chitwan on August 6. In a video surfaced online, Pudasaini accused Lamichhane, Kandel, and Karki of forcing him to commit suicide. The accused were later arrested on August 15.
In the wake of his arrest, Lamichhane's supporters poured out onto the street claiming him to be innocent and demanded his release.
Meanwhile, the District Administration Office (DAO) in Chitwan today undertook measures prohibiting a gathering of more than five people in and around the District Police Office.
"The order has been issued with effect from 6 am (local time) on August 26 until another notice so as to avoid possible riot and confrontation in the areas where the case is being investigated for a judicial dispensation," the order said. (ANI)

