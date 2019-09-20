Nepal: Suspicious object found at Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sep 20 (ANI): A suspicious object has been found at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Friday.

The Nepal police told ANI that the Army and the police are on the spot.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the suspicious object is a bomb or something else, the police added.

Further details are awaited.

Pashupatinath Temple is considered one of the most sacred worship places for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is a very famous tourist attraction with hundreds of followers from different parts of the world visiting it every year.

It is the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu and is also considered to be among the richest shrines in Nepal. (ANI)

