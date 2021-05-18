Nepal: Three dozen tents blown off at Everest Camp, one Sherpa dead under cyclone Tauktae effect

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 18 (ANI): As Nepal has alerted mountaineers about the danger of potential massive snowfalls sparked by cyclone Tauktae, gusty winds have blown off nearly three dozen tents at Camp IV of Mount Everest, while a Sherpa guide died on on the world's highest peak after he fell into a crevasse.

Pemba Tashi Sherpa (27) was descending from Camp 2 to Camp 1 when he plunged into the deep opening. He was found dead around 5 am (local time) on Tuesday, officials confirmed on condition of anonymity.

"The tents were blown off last (Monday) evening. We found the body of the missing Sherpa early this morning, he worked with the TAG Nepal," an official from the Department of Tourism confirmed to ANI.



Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division on Monday evening have issued a special weather bulletin, calling all climbers to hold their expedition attempt till weekend attributing to possible effects that can come as result of cyclone Tauktae.

"Although Nepal will not be experiencing the direct impact of Tauktae, its indirect effects are likely to be felt in the country," Pratibha Manandhar, Senior meteorologist at Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) said.

The intensity of the cyclone is further growing and it is moving towards north and northwest. Most parts in Karnali, Sudurpaschim, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces are expected to see moderate rainfall, while noticeable rain is forecast in few other places from Wednesday evening to Friday.

"Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast at a few places in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province," the meteorologist said. (ANI)

