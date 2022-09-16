Nepal to decide on 'Agnipath' scheme after elections in November

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 16 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a formal decision about India's Agnipath scheme would only be made after the November elections in the country.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Sewa Lamsal said that there are slim chances of an immediate decision over the scheme.

"This issue will be considered only after the elections. Nepal also will not be holding talks or dialogues immediately with the Indian Government. It only would be decided after the November elections," Lamsal said at a media briefing.

"It should be a decision of national consensus so there is less possibility that the decisions would be made immediately," Lamsal added.

Earlier Nepal's ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma had said that talks are underway between India and Nepal over the recruitment process of Gorkhas under India's Agnipath scheme.



Responding to a question at a session in the United Service Institute of India, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande had said the vacancies allocated to Nepali Gurkhas will have to be "redistributed" to others for the time being if Kathmandu does not allow recruitment as per the laid-down cut-off dates.

The Indian government on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

After four years, 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness. The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security, the government has said.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers. (ANI)

