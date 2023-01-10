Nepal to elect new House speaker next week

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): Nepal's newly elected House of Representatives will choose its House speaker on January 19, the parliament secretariat announced as it called off the house meeting for the week.



The incumbent acting house speaker Pashupati Shumsher JB Rana who has been given the charge of being the eldest member of the house on the basis of age made the announcement on Tuesday while calling it off for the week.

"The election of House speaker as per the parliamentary code would be held on January 19. It is hereby directed to the Secretary General of the Parliament Secretariat that the election is scheduled to be published on January 17. The next house meeting would be held on January 19, 2023 at 11 AM (local time)," incumbent house speaker Rana announced in the parliament.

As per the agreement reached in the ruling coalition, the CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) would be getting the post of house speaker. (ANI)

