Nepal to hold by-elections in November-end

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 3 (ANI): After consultations with political parties, Nepal's Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in the Himalayan nation on November 30.

At least 50 seats have remained vacant since the previous polls were held in 2017, according to Shankar Prasad Kharel, the Election Commission spokesperson.

"On the stipulated date, the elections would be held in 37 districts of the nation. It would choose one Sub-Metropolitan Chief, three Chief of Village Council, one Deputy Chief of Village Council, 41 Village Council and Metropolitan Ward Chiefs, three State Assembly members and one member of the House of Representatives. With this, the Commission would expedite the preparations for elections," Kharel said.

Around two years ago, Nepal witnessed local-level elections after a gap of nearly two decades and federal assembly elections which gave an overwhelming two-third majority to the Left Alliance. (ANI)

