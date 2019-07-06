Nepal to promote tourism opportunities in India

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], July 05 (ANI): In a bid to promote tourism, Nepal Tourism Board is organising a program "Visit Nepal 2020" here to highlight the country's many tourist destinations.

The Indian market continues to be one of the most important contributors of international visitors into Nepal and last year, the Nepal Tourism Board recorded 200,438 visitors from India.

Currently, Nepal withness nearly one million tourists footfall annually, which is expected to double as the tourism board continues promoting the 'Visit Nepal Year 2020' campaign aggressively.

The government of Nepal is working rigorously to ensure a successful tourism period till 2020, and the Tourism Board has set a target of two million tourist arrivals by the end of next year.

By 2020, the government plans to operate two new international airports - Pokhara and Lumbini - and introduce the Airbus 330-200 to provide airline services to the growing number of tourists.

The government also plans to run Tribhuvan International Airport for an additional three hours from the regular 18, to ensure continued availability of service to both incoming and outgoing tourists.

The private hotel sector, too, has planned to add 4000 rooms in the four and five-star categories in Kathmandu, Chitwan and Pokhara. A number of international hotel chains, including Hilton and Marriott, are expected to operate properties in Nepal in the coming years. (ANI)

