Nepal to receive 4 mn doses of Moderna vaccines through COVAX

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 14 (ANI): Nepal is set to receive nearly four million doses of coronavirus Moderna vaccines, financed by the World Bank, through the COVAX cost-share option, local media reported on Saturday.

"Nepal is an early mover in utilising the COVAX cost-share scheme, and I am pleased to note that we have finalised an arrangement, despite very challenging circumstances, to bring safe and highly effective vaccines to Nepal," The Himalayan Times quoted Nepal's Minister of State for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha as saying on Friday.

Nepal has completed an agreement with Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) to procure four million doses of Moderna vaccine.



By March Next year, the country shall start receiving the vaccine. Nepal aims to vaccinate at least 72 pc of its population, as well as children 12 to 17 years of age for whom the Moderna vaccine is deemed safe and effective.

"We are honoured to support the people and government of Nepal, along with our development partners, by financing the purchase of safe and effective vaccines through COVAX facility," Himalayan Times reported World Bank's country director for Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka Faris Hadad-Zervos as saying.

"This is a key element of our overall COVID response by helping to meet emergency health needs and strengthening healthcare and vaccine delivery system," he added.

In an effort to support Nepal's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank has made available nearly $ 104 million to the country.

So far, Nepal has reported a total of 7,28,532 COVID-19 cases and 10,239 deaths. (ANI)

