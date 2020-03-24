Nepal under lockdown to contain Coronavirus

Bharatpur [Nepal], Mar 24 (ANI): Nepal went under a seven-day lockdown on Tuesday morning, a day after the central government issued the order- in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Himalayan country.

The lockdown came into effect at 6 am (local time) and will remain in force till March 31. The country had reported its second case of coronavirus on Monday.

"The Government had announced lockdown from 6 am today, circulating a notice on the basis of which we have been stationed at various points around the city," Dhrma Raj Paudel, Assistant Inspector of Police, Chitwan told ANI.

All 77 chief district officers have been delegated the responsibility of implementing the decisions taken in line with the Communicable Disease Act, 1963.

Nepal has closed all entry points with India and China. The government had earlier announced the closure of cinema halls, cultural centers, stadium, sports grounds, health clubs, museums, swimming pools and other places of recreational activities, till April 30 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The government has also set up a helpline to address queries about coronavirus and share information on the developing situation of the infection in the country. (ANI)

