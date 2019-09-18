Autumn is a popular season for mountain expeditions and trekking in the Himalayan country.
Autumn is a popular season for mountain expeditions and trekking in the Himalayan country.

Nepal urges climbers, trekkers to halt activities as rainfall continues

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:06 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 18 (ANI): Nepal's Department of Tourism (DoT) has asked trekking and expedition companies to halt activities as a precaution in view of incessant rainfall in the region in the last few days.
"We ask all agencies to take this seriously. The weather is not favourable for climbing and we want them to make sure all their clients are safe. We want the organisers to only undertake mountain activities if the weather permits," DoT stated in the release.
Autumn is a popular season for mountain expeditions and trekking in the Himalayan country. A total of 395 climbers from various countries have already taken permits to climb 17 different mountains, including Mount Everest.
"From past three days there has been a sudden change in the weather and most parts of the nation has witnessed rainfall," Barun Paudel, a meteorologist at Nepal's Metrological and Forecasting division told ANI.
On Tuesday nearly a dozen helicopters of various private aviation service providers made an emergency landing in various parts of the country because of the weather. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Successive Indian PMs forged strong ties with US: Ambassador

Washington DC [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said successive Indian Prime Ministers have forged strong ties with Washington, highlighting the long-standing and robust relationship between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Clash in Jalalabad ends with 4 attackers killed by Afghan forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 18 (ANI): A gunfight that lasted five hours in Jalalabad on Wednesday was concluded after all four attackers were killed by Afghan security forces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

British experts support India's move on Kashmir; condemn attack...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Experts from Britain on Wednesday extended support to India government over its decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the move would help in improving the quality of life of Kashmiri people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:51 IST

Activists expose Pak, Iran over human rights violations in Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Activists have urged the United Nations to take notice of the plight of millions of Baloch people, who are being victimised by Pakistan and Iran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:09 IST

Pak rejects India's request to allow Modi's flight through its airspace

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's request to allow over its air space Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to the United States later this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:56 IST

Israel: Likud, Blue and White in a deadlock with over 90 pc of...

Tel Aviv [Israel] Sept 18 (ANI): In what was touted to be a close necktie between Likud party and Blue and White, with over 90 per cent of ballots counted as of 6:30 am (local time), the two direct rivals again ending in a deadlock with 32 seats apiece and Avigdor Lieberman led Yisrael Beytenu party l

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:48 IST

Pak provides sanctuary, funding to Afghan terrorists: Activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): An Afghan human rights activist on Wednesday accused the Pakistan Army and intelligence agency ISI of providing institutional support to terrorist groups operating in his country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:45 IST

26 children killed in Liberia school fire

Monrovia [Liberia], Sept 18 (ANI): At least 28 people, including 26 children, lost their lives after a fire broke out in a school near the Liberian capital on Wednesday, an emergency official told Xinhua news agency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:39 IST

Researchers urge UN to address Pak's state-sponsored terrorism in S Asia

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Researchers have called upon the UN Human Rights Council to address the menace of state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan in South Asia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:32 IST

Trump instructs Mnuchin to 'substantially increase' sanctions on Iran

Washington [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday instructed Steven Mnuchin, the US Secretary of the Treasury to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:21 IST

Afghanistan: Suicide bombing leaves one dead, many injured

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Two gunmen are still fighting, while one has been killed by the security forces in the eastern city of Afghanistan in what was reported to be an act of suicide bombing on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:35 IST

No chance of talks with India on Kashmir until curfew is lifted:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said there is no chance of talks with India and Pakistan on Kashmir until the 'curfew' is lifted.

Read More
iocl