Nepal Vice President takes oath of office

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 20 (ANI): Nepal's newly elected Vice-President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav on Monday took the oath of office and assumed charge in a special ceremony here.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly-elected Vice-President amid a special ceremony at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas.



Yadav was elected the Vice-President of the country on March 17.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Speaker Debraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chair Ganesh Timilsina, former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav, outgoing Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Madhav Kumar Nepal and ex- chairperson of the council of ministers, Khilraj Regmi were also present during the oath-taking ceremony of Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav.



Likewise, the deputy prime minister, ministers, lawmakers, constitutional bodies' chiefs, high-ranking government officials, security agencies' chiefs, representatives from diplomatic missions in Nepal, leaders of different political parties and journalists were also present on the occasion.

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav was the founding general secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum and had an active role in the first Madhesh Movement (2007). He began his parliamentary career in the first Constituent Assembly in 2008.

He was elected a lawmaker from the Bara district on the then Forum ticket and was re-elected from the same place in 2017. He had served as the Minister of Forest and Environment in the former Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government.

Yadav was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the polls held last November. (ANI)