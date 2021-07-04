Nepal villages flooded as rivers swell after downpour

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 4 (ANI): Many villages in the Rautahat district of Nepal have been inundated as swollen rivers drain out waters in low lying areas.

Incessant rainfall in the Chure and upper lands have caused floods in various rivers and submerged many villages in central and southern parts of the district. The rains have brought floods in the Bagmati, Lal Bakaiya, Bhakuwa, Chandi, Aruwa, among other rivers.

The flood has inundated Banjaraha village in Ishnath Municipality, The Himalayan Times reported.



More than 30 families have been displaced due to the flood, according to District Administration Office.

Floods have disrupted road networks in a dozen villages, including Banjaraha, Badaharwa, Bairiya, and Fatuwa.

Floodwater from Bakaiya and Jhanjh rivers gushed into houses located at Chhatauna of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality.

The floodwater has also submerged district headquarters Gaur. (ANI)

