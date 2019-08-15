Nepal wishes 'peace and prosperity' to India on I-Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

"Best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of India," Oli wrote on Twitter.

"On the happy occasion of the Independence Day, I would like to congratulate His Excellency PM Shri Narendra Modijee @narendramodi, the Government and people of India. We are delighted to observe your rapid economic growth achieved over the past seven decades," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal marked the occasion with fervour and gaiety.

The function, which held in the embassy premises, started with the hoisting of the tricolour. The speech of President Ram Nath Kovind to the nation on Wednesday evening was read out by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

Every year, Nepal has been receiving gifts from India on the occasion of Independence Day. This year various institutions from the southern plains of Nepal to the mountainous district of Mustang received ambulances and school buses. Educational institutions and libraries also received books from the embassy.

Puri also felicitated eight widows and six next of kin of deceased soldiers and disbursed their dues worth NPR 5.31 crore and a blanket to each on the occasion.

The celebration was attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal apart from the embassy officials and their families. Rendition of patriotic songs by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian School also took place. The ceremony concluded with a captivating performance by a band of the Nepal Army. (ANI)

