Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated Independence Day on Thursday
Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated Independence Day on Thursday

Nepal wishes 'peace and prosperity' to India on I-Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:18 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.
"Best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of India," Oli wrote on Twitter.
"On the happy occasion of the Independence Day, I would like to congratulate His Excellency PM Shri Narendra Modijee @narendramodi, the Government and people of India. We are delighted to observe your rapid economic growth achieved over the past seven decades," he added.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal marked the occasion with fervour and gaiety.
The function, which held in the embassy premises, started with the hoisting of the tricolour. The speech of President Ram Nath Kovind to the nation on Wednesday evening was read out by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.
Every year, Nepal has been receiving gifts from India on the occasion of Independence Day. This year various institutions from the southern plains of Nepal to the mountainous district of Mustang received ambulances and school buses. Educational institutions and libraries also received books from the embassy.
Puri also felicitated eight widows and six next of kin of deceased soldiers and disbursed their dues worth NPR 5.31 crore and a blanket to each on the occasion.
The celebration was attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal apart from the embassy officials and their families. Rendition of patriotic songs by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian School also took place. The ceremony concluded with a captivating performance by a band of the Nepal Army. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:49 IST

Indian High Commission in Pak organises cycling ride to mark 73rd I-Day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): On India's 73rd Independence Day, the High Commission in Pakistan organised a cycling ride for 73 kilometers to celebrate the occasion with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:13 IST

Nepal's veteran Journalist Madan Mani Dixit passes away at 96

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal's veteran Litterateur and Journalist, Madan Mani Dixit, who once won the prestigious Madan Puraskar Winner of Nepal, passed away here on early Thursday at the age of 96.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:30 IST

UN to hold crucial meet on Hong Kong

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): As protests across Hong Kong against a controversial extradition law enter its third month, the United Nations (UN) has decided to take up the matter in a crucial meeting, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:21 IST

Indian Mission in Indonesia marks I-Day with pomp and show

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian Mission in Indonesia marked the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of the country with great pomp and show on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:45 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan does not want to talk about

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Amid all the focus on Jammu and Kashmir in recent times, the status of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) consisting of the so-called 'Azad' Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has been largely ignored. Severe media restrictions, both local and

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:16 IST

I-Day: Russia extends cordial greetings to Pres Kovind, PM Modi,...

Moscow [Russia], Aug 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his cordial congratulations to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country on 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:26 IST

We need India's support to free Balochistan from Pak, say Baloch...

Berlin [Germany], Aug 15 (ANI): Irrespective of being a province within the territory of Pakistan, people of Balochistan on Thursday expressed their solidarity with Indians on the occasion of the country's 73rd Independence Day and said they need India's support to free their land from the domination

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:44 IST

China paramilitary officers gather near Hong Kong border

Hong Kong, Aug 15 (ANI): As Hong Kong continues to witness anti-government protest, China stationed its paramilitary force just miles away from Hong Kong's border with mainland China, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:42 IST

US wishes its friend India on I-Day

Washington [US], Aug 15 (ANI): Wishing India on its 73rd Independence Day, the United States on Thursday said New Delhi and Washington enjoy close ties of friendship which over the time have flourished into a "strategic partnership".

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:37 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:08 IST

Trump suggests 'personal meeting' with Xi over Hong Kong issue

Washington [US], Aug 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested a 'personal meeting' with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the issue of Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:08 IST

'I take responsibility' for ethics breach in handling...

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 15 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday took full responsibility for violating the Conflict of Interest Act while handling the corruption case of SNC-Lavakin company.

Read More
iocl