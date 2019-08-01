Nepal witnesses 2 explosions, arson attacks

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): Nepal's Nuwakot and Rautahat districts were rocked by two explosions on Wednesday, on the very same day that the banned Communist Party of Nepal called for a strike.

The explosions caused damage to government offices in the districts and arson attacks were also reported from other areas in the Himalayan nation.

The explosion in Nuwakot took place at Kakani Ward Office early on Wednesday, resulting in furniture and documents being damaged. Likewise, the Ward office of Rauthat's Chandrapur also faced a similar fate on Wednesday morning.

"Chandrapur Municipality Ward no-3 office was torched last night by an unidentified group. All documents, certificates, and assets of the office have been damaged which has halted all the functionaries of the ward," Ward Chief of Chandrapur Municipality-03, Bodhnath Devkota told ANI.

Apart from the bomb blasts targeting the government offices on Wednesday, vehicles also were torched in Makwanpur. Suspicious objects were found in four different places in Hetauda.

Though no group has claimed responsibility for the incidents, local authorities are suspicious of the banned political party, which is led by Netra Bikram Chand "Biplov".

The former Maoist outfit had called for a strike in central Nepal, demanding the immediate release of Maila Lama, leader of the party who was arrested from Kathmandu two weeks ago. (ANI)

