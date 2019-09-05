Nepal witnesses alarming rise in dengue infection; number doubles in week

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 05 (ANI): Atleast three people have been killed as a result of dengue in various parts of Nepal and those affected by the vector-borne disease has also been doubled to 2,559 within a week.

As per the record of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Department of Health, a number of infected with dengue were 1,537 till last Wednesday but in a week it had doubled nearly by twofold with the number standing at 2,559 on Wednesday (September 4).

Tension and fear have gripped the Nepali capital with an increase in the number of dengue cases. Citizens of Lagan took a sigh of relief on Thursday took sight of relief as disinfectants were sprayed in and around their locality.

"The infection is on the rise, this should (spraying of disinfectant) have been done earlier, steps are being taken only after a large number of people are infected. If they had done all this in the beginning, infection cases might not have increased. It's been too late to contain it, otherwise, the number might not have slumped up," Nani Maya Shrestha, one of the residents of Lagan told ANI.

As per the EDCD, the highest number of infected are in Makwanpur with at least 546 people infected to disease. Kaski is tailing with a recorded number of 517 cases and Chitwan with 434 confirmed cases of dengue by September 4.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has started spraying disinfectant with the help of Korean Organisation. The KMC has been carrying out this work especially in alleys and old residential areas of Kathmandu where the drainage system is always a serious problem.

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Chakrapani Khanal is also undergoing treatment at Grande International Hospital after being confirmed with Dengue. (ANI)