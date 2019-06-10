Nepalese bizman denies having offshore accounts

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Niraj Govinda Shrestha, a London-based Nepalese businessman, who was named in a Center for Investigative Journalism (CIJ) report from Nepal regarding offshore accounts, has denied all allegations levelled against him and described them as "fake news."

"This is fake news. Niraj Shrestha has not got any offshore accounts. There aren't any, so where is the proof? It's not true, so there's no proof. But the facts are now ignored, because it's been written. There are no offshore bank accounts or offshore companies for Niraj," Shreshta's official representative Christian Ericcsen said.

"It's not possible for me to comment on the other people mentioned in the articles, but for Niraj these are false accusations. Naturally Niraj owns shares in companies, but the UK, Belarus, India etc aren't off shore?" Ericcsen added.

Earlier in January this year, a CIJ report claimed that 55 Nepalese businessmen had parked huge sums of money in Swiss Banks by defying the law of the land. (ANI)

