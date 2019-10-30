Nepalese PM admitted to hospital for routine health check-up

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 30 (ANI): Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to the Grande International Hospital for a routine health check-up on Wednesday morning, the hospital said.

Hospital authorities added that the leader would be discharged by Thursday, if not today.

"Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been admitted to hospital for a routine health check-up and examinations on Oct 30. His health condition is normal. He will be discharged today itself or tomorrow," a statement from the hospital said.

Oli had undergone a kidney transplant 12 years ago. Last month, he was admitted to Singapore-based National University Hospital where he underwent a thorough check-up on the advice of his doctors.

"Prime Minister Oli was brought to the hospital this morning for medical check-ups, which is regular," Oli's Press Advisor Kundan Aryal had earlier informed ANI. (ANI)

