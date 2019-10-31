Nepalese PM Oli discharged from hospital

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 31 (ANI): Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was on Thursday evening discharged from the Grande International Hospital here where he was admitted on Wednesday morning for a health check-up, the hospital said.

Oli underwent kidney dialysis twice within two days during his stay at the hospital, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal said.

67-year old Oli had undergone a kidney transplant 13 years ago at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. In the following years, he has undergone several health check-ups in Delhi and Singapore.

In August, this year, he was admitted to Singapore-based National University Hospital where he underwent plasmapheresis. (ANI)

