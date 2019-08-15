Nepalese President condoles loss of lives due to floods in India

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday condoled the loss of lives and property due to torrential rains and floods in various parts of India in the past few days.

"Bidya Devi Bhandari, President, sent a message of condolences to His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, on the loss of lives, properties, and displacement of people due to heavy rain and flood in various states of India last week," a statement by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

Floods in southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka and western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Bihar have claimed the lives of hundreds of people and washed away thousands of hectares of crops. A large number of people have been displaced due to floods. Roads and rail lines have also been damaged. (ANI)