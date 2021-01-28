Nepali citizens express anger over desecration of Hindu shrines, persecution of minorities in Pakistan

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 28 (ANI): Nepali citizens on Wednesday held a protest outside the Pakistan embassy in Kathmandu against the desecration of Hindu shrines in Pakistan and the persecution of minorities.

Around 40 people gathered near the embassy for the protest and chanted slogans against the repressive regime of Pakistan.

They chanted slogans like, "Beware Pakistan", "Stop the persecution of Hindu minorities in Pakistan".

Due to the deployment of police at other locations for various political protests in town, they did not face any restrictions and managed to hold protests for over an hour near the Pakistani embassy.



Earlier, in December, a mob of over a hundred people led by local Muslim clerics had destroyed and set on fire the temple in the Karak district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The video clip of the desecration of the temple had gone viral on social media that showed a violent mob destroying the walls and roof of the temple.

The act was widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan as well as other parts of the world.

Moreover, Pakistan is a well-known perpetrator of human rights violations. On several occasions, it has promised to safeguard the interest of minority communities in the nation. However, continuing attacks on minorities narrate a different story.

Islamabad has been discriminating against its religious minorities. This is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc, making Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias the most persecuted minorities in the region. (ANI)

