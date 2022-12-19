Nepali Congress to hold election for post of Parliamentary leader on 21 December

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 19 (ANI): The Nepali Congress will on Wednesday hold an election for the post of Parliamentary leader who would stand as the Prime Ministerial candidate from the ruling party, the party announced.

The schedule for the elections was released on Monday by the Election Committee of Nepal's ruling party.

"Sunday's Work Execution Committee decided to hold the election soon and we have started preparing for the election. The final list of candidates would be published by 3 pm (Local Time) tomorrow afternoon and polls would open at 8 am and conclude by 10 am (Local Time)," Pushpa Bhusal one of the members of the election organizing committee told ANI over the phone.

The Work Execution Committee meeting on Sunday formed the three-member Election Committee led by the Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party's Joint General Secretary Bhishma Raj. Member of the Nepali Congress, Prakash Rasaili Snehi and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal, Pushpa Bhusal, are also members of the committee.

The Congress is set to pick its parliamentary leader before the lawmakers elect are

sworn in since the President has already called House members for government formation



by December 25.

Nepali Congress party's statute states that if more than one candidate aspires to become

the parliamentary party leader, it will be decided through an election process.

So far, Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and General Secretary Gagan Thapa have

announced their candidacy for the parliamentary party leadership. Another leader

Shekhar Koirala is also expected to contest for the post.



The 89 lawmakers elected to the House of Representatives by the Nepali Congress, are eligible to vote in the election for the post of parliamentary party leader. (ANI)

