Nepali Hindu devotees offer "Argha" to setting sun as they observe Chhath

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 30 (ANI): Fasting Nepali Hindu women on Sunday took a dip at Kamal Pokhari- a local pond in Kathmandu with baskets full of offering to the Sun God on the third day of the Chhath festival.

The four-day festival of Chhath kickstarted on Monday and is regarded as the festival of purity, goodwill, and faith.

It's been 12 years that the local pond in the capital has been hosting devotees for the annual celebration that earlier used to be in existence in the Mithila area or the Janakpur Dham of Southern Plains of Nepal.

The festival has slowly climbed towards the hill and is being observed annually in Kathmandu Valley too.

"On the first day of this festival- the fasting women would bathe and have lunch, second day-fasting and third day also they would fast, and on the final or the fourth day, they make offerings to Lord Surya Narayan (Sun) that is on Monday," Puran Shah a devotee told ANI.

Devotees offer Goddess Chhath and God Surya (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings with their desires whether it is a wish for a son, husband wealth, healthiness, or any other things. It is believed that a person's desires and prayer from the core of the heart would bring blessings.

During the time of fasting, those foods which are assumed to be pure only are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period.



The celebration in which the non-veg. dishes are avoided especially containing the cuisines of grains and species such as millet, lentil, buckwheat, and garlic.

The holy dip into water resources, fasting and abstinent neither drinking a drop of water maintaining purity and cleanliness are the rigorous rituals followed at the time of Chhath.

"The pain and sorrow for not having something which we desire in life are expressed with the Goddess and it gets fulfilled," Bindu Devi Shah, a fasting devotee told ANI.

Chhath is marked with the worship of the goodness of family members, their happiness, and prosperity. Chhati Mata is worshipped during the festival, along with the Sun God.

The festival marked in the Southern Plains of Nepal, especially in the Mithilanchal, the ancestral state of Goddess Sita has lately attracted people from the hills.

The trend of celebrating the festival of Chhath is believed to have started in the Hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990 when democracy got restored in the Himalayan Nation.

They offered "Arghya" and a special homage to the Setting sun on Wednesday evening and will offer "Arghya" to the rising sun the next day concluding the festival and wishing for prosperity happiness, wellbeing, and long life of the family members.

This festival witnessed a high participation rate of women is marked with fanfare and also is regarded as the occasion to take a break from the household chores and be refreshed.

