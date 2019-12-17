Nepali officials start anti-corruption training in India

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 16 (ANI): As many as 21 officials from Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) in Nepal on Monday started training for the "prevention of fraud, bribery and corruption" in India.

The six-day training will be conducted at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) in Gandhi Nagar, the Indian Mission in Nepal said in a statement.

"This latest training for Nepali officers reaffirms India's continuing commitment for capacity building of Nepali officers," the statement added.

The officials will be provided training on the basis of tailor-made course that has been specially designed at the request of Government of Nepal for a total of 42 CIAA officers.

"This course will strengthen the institutional capacity of CIAA to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in Nepal. The course mainly focuses on identifying factors for corruption, its impact on the economy and methodology for its detection and prevention," the statement read.

In addition, the course "would enhance skills of CIAA officers for IT-based investigations, sharpen their analytical capabilities and help them learn new methodologies which would empower them to detect, prevent and prosecute corrupt and fraudulent individuals," the statement said.

The GFSU is well known for its training provided by forensic experts in the area of forensic science, criminal investigation, security, behavioural science and criminology.

The course is fully supported by India under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The second group, consisting of 18 officials, underwent training for such a personalised course in October this year. (ANI)